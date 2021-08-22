Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

NYSE UP opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.