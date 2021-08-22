Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Wolverine World Wide worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWW opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,454 shares of company stock valued at $311,241. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWW. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

