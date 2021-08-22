WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

