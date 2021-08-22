WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after buying an additional 410,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 627,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.44 and a 52 week high of $116.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

