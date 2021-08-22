Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Woodward posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.28. Woodward has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,446,894. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

