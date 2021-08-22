Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Workiva by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $2,837,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,753,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 807,420 shares of company stock worth $101,234,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of WK opened at $136.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -188.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.