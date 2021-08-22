World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Michael Crosby Sells 5,000 Shares

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Crosby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $159,000.00.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

