Wownero (WOW) Trading Up 20.4% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $75,393.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055761 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.