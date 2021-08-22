Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $572.04 on Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $572.04 or 0.01163588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $56,970.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00132659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00157585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,175.37 or 1.00223687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.00931453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.90 or 0.06617459 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.