WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,280. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.