WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.
Shares of WSFS opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84.
In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,280. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
