X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Sells $42,493.20 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,302 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,509,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 328,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

