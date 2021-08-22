XMON Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, XMON has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $11,747.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be bought for $1,340.32 or 0.02771076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00129761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00155680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,396.02 or 1.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.65 or 0.00911034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.20 or 0.06665943 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

