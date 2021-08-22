XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $38.69 on Friday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

