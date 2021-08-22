Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Xperi by 108,563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 29,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 640,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 52.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,686 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

