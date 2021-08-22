Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XPER. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

