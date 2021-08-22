Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 43.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 661,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 200,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $131.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.84 and a 1-year high of $132.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

