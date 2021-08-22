YAM V3 (YAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $440,988.00

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001803 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $440,988.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,905,829 coins and its circulating supply is 12,526,872 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

