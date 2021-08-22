Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

YZCAY stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.9337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.