Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) to Issue $0.48 Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4797 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Yellow Pages stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56.

YLWDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Yellow Pages in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

