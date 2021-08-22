Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. Global-e Online comprises about 0.9% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.33. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.