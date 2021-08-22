Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Sells 730,205 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,205 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 8.5% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $34,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after purchasing an additional 342,069 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $9,459,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD opened at $77.29 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

