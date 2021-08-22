Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 2,850 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $594,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.06. The stock had a trading volume of 681,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

