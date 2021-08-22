Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Grows Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,240,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Barclays raised Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $3.20 on Friday, reaching $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 801,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,221. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $6,987,802. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.