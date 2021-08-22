Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $696,000 Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 191,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,111. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

