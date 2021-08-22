Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 8.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth about $940,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKE traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $41.74. 1,537,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $105,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,593 shares of company stock worth $4,617,540 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

