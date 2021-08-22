Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases 1,500 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after buying an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after buying an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,582,000 after buying an additional 298,587 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.