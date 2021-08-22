Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Shares in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,820. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

