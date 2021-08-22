Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,860 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $134.46 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

