Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.18.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Yum China stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.
Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.
Yum China Company Profile
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.
