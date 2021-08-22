Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,734,000 after acquiring an additional 806,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,419,000 after buying an additional 912,170 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after buying an additional 496,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

