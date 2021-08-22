Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 16th

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Yum China has raised its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

