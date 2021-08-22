Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at $36,494,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,381 shares of company stock worth $1,416,079. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in CareCloud by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.87. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

