Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.46. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

