Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $1,120,092. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after buying an additional 191,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 213,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 52,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.08. 522,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

