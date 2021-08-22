Zacks: Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Antares Pharma also reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 212,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $11,056,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 78,595.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 35,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

