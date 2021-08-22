Zacks: Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Delek US posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Delek US stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Boston Partners bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 31.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $12,289,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at $10,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

