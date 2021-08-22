Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.43. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $222.06 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.