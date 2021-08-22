Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.87. Gentherm posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 288,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

