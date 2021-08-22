Zacks: Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

HURN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. 123,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,297. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 54,885 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

