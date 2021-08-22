Zacks: Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.61 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.26. 599,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.96. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $307.53.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $48,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

