Zacks: Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 97,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,479. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.