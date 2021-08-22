Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce $83.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the lowest is $82.79 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $113.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $441.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.80 million to $447.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $524.07 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $525.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWIR. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

SWIR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 164,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,897. The company has a market cap of $580.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.