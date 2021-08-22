Zacks: Analysts Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $671.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post sales of $671.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $663.20 million and the highest is $675.20 million. Stericycle posted sales of $636.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SRCL. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 21.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 27.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.43. 798,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,367. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

