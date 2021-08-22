Zacks: Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). Trupanion reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,297,302.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock worth $2,337,240 over the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trupanion by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $89.88 on Friday. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

