Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.37. 40,414,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.86. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,477,000. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $604,014,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

