Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report $3.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $11.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.65 million, with estimates ranging from $24.29 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 229,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.31. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

