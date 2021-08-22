Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.26. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.59 to $16.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Shares of DPZ opened at $509.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

