Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to post $251.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.90 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $203.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $922.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $923.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

SHYF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.32. 191,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

