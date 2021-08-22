Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report sales of $116.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.00 million and the lowest is $115.60 million. Cactus reported sales of $59.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $434.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $437.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $580.37 million, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $593.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 152.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after buying an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. 197,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,543. Cactus has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

