Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.56. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. 9,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

