Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%.
Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 921,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,921. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17.
In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $13,832,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
