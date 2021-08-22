Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 921,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,921. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $13,832,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

